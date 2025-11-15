Honoring Tribal Contributions: Modi's Vision for Improvements

During an address in Gujarat's Narmada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for failing to recognize tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle during its 60-year rule following independence.

Modi, speaking at a 150th birth anniversary event for tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighted his administration's initiatives to improve medical facilities and sports infrastructure in tribal regions.

The Prime Minister, after inaugurating multiple projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore, underscored the importance of enhancing tribal welfare and noted the presence of a tribal player in the recently victorious women's cricket World Cup team.

(With inputs from agencies.)