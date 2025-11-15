Left Menu

Honoring Tribal Contributions: Modi's Vision for Improvements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for neglecting tribal contributions post-India's independence. Speaking in Gujarat, he highlighted his government's efforts in advancing medical and sports infrastructure in tribal areas. Modi commended the tribal community's role in the freedom struggle and recent representation in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dediapada | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:30 IST
Honoring Tribal Contributions: Modi's Vision for Improvements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an address in Gujarat's Narmada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for failing to recognize tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle during its 60-year rule following independence.

Modi, speaking at a 150th birth anniversary event for tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighted his administration's initiatives to improve medical facilities and sports infrastructure in tribal regions.

The Prime Minister, after inaugurating multiple projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore, underscored the importance of enhancing tribal welfare and noted the presence of a tribal player in the recently victorious women's cricket World Cup team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Election...

 India
2
Odisha Kicks Off All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at Similipal

Odisha Kicks Off All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at Similipal

 India
3
British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025