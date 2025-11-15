Left Menu

Inside the Minds of India's Sporting Icons: Like an Athlete Debuts

Humans of Bombay has launched 'Like an Athlete', a series offering insight into the lives of celebrated Indian athletes. The first episode features cricketer KL Rahul discussing life beyond sports, inspiration from his family, and the importance of mental health. Hosted by Jatin Sapru, the series highlights athlete discipline and resilience.

Humans of Bombay has unveiled its latest production, 'Like an Athlete', providing a glimpse into the personal lives and mindsets of India's renowned sports figures. The series kicks off with cricketer KL Rahul, who shares candid insights about his life off the pitch.

In the premiere episode, Rahul opens up about the influence of his family, especially his connection to actor Suniel Shetty, who envisioned a cricketer in the family. Rahul also discusses the often-taboo subject of mental health in sports, revealing his own journey with therapy.

Hosted by Jatin Sapru, 'Like an Athlete' is a deep dive into the routines of top athletes, emphasizing the discipline and values that make them champions. This new endeavor marks an exciting chapter for Humans of Bombay in sports storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

