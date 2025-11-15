Mars and Tinkle Comics Unite to Teach Kids Pet Care

In a unique collaboration this Children's Day, Mars has teamed up with Tinkle Comics, a beloved Indian children's magazine, to engage young readers in conversations about compassion and responsible pet care.

This initiative ties into Mars' Young Angels programme and mission for a 'Better World for Pets,' utilizing Tinkle's renowned storytelling to make complex topics accessible to kids in an enjoyable format.

Interactive workshops held in Bengaluru and Hyderabad further encouraged children to express compassion through art, emphasizing the importance of empathy and proper pet nutrition.

