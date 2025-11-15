Businessman's Arrest Over Alleged Harassment of Kannada Actress

A businessman was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stalking, intimidating, and harassing a renowned Kannada film actress, according to local police sources.

Identified as Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, the accused reportedly established a relationship with the actress in 2021, initially maintaining a cordial facade. However, over time, his conduct turned obsessive and menacing, leading to allegations of harassment and threats against her and her family.

In April 2024, the situation escalated when the actress attempted suicide after Reddy allegedly threatened to forcibly marry her. The police have filed charges under various sections, and the investigation, which has involved the seizure of Reddy's mobile phone, continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)