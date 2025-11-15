Left Menu

Businessman's Arrest Over Alleged Harassment of Kannada Actress

A businessman, Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a Kannada film actress, leading to an attempted suicide. The actress reported enduring threats, defamation, and demands for money. The case was registered under multiple sections, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:26 IST
A businessman was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stalking, intimidating, and harassing a renowned Kannada film actress, according to local police sources.

Identified as Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, the accused reportedly established a relationship with the actress in 2021, initially maintaining a cordial facade. However, over time, his conduct turned obsessive and menacing, leading to allegations of harassment and threats against her and her family.

In April 2024, the situation escalated when the actress attempted suicide after Reddy allegedly threatened to forcibly marry her. The police have filed charges under various sections, and the investigation, which has involved the seizure of Reddy's mobile phone, continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

