Protesters in Pikachu Costumes Challenge Japan at COP30

During COP30 in Belem, activists donning Pikachu costumes protested against Japan's fossil fuel investments. They urged Japan to halt funding coal and gas projects in Southeast Asia, highlighting the nation's role in delaying a fossil fuel phase-out. Global leaders called for a move away from fossil energy reliance.

In a colorful demonstration at COP30 in Belem, protesters dressed as Pikachu aimed to spotlight Japan's controversial investments in fossil fuels across Southeast Asia.

The protestors, aligned with Friends of the Earth Japan, criticized Japan for its role in financing energy projects that delay the phase-out of fossil fuels in Asia.

Amidst ongoing demonstrations at the UN climate conference, activists called on Japan to cease its funding, emphasizing that fossil fuel expansion contradicts efforts for a sustainable energy transition.

