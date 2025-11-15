Protesters in Pikachu Costumes Challenge Japan at COP30

In a colorful demonstration at COP30 in Belem, protesters dressed as Pikachu aimed to spotlight Japan's controversial investments in fossil fuels across Southeast Asia.

The protestors, aligned with Friends of the Earth Japan, criticized Japan for its role in financing energy projects that delay the phase-out of fossil fuels in Asia.

Amidst ongoing demonstrations at the UN climate conference, activists called on Japan to cease its funding, emphasizing that fossil fuel expansion contradicts efforts for a sustainable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)