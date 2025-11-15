Rajasthan's Commitment to Tribal Upliftment: Celebrating Legacy and Progress

In a heartfelt address at the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas in Dungarpur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored Rajasthan's unwavering commitment to tribal development. The event marked the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Sharma paid tribute to tribal communities for their rich cultural heritage, emphasizing the state's efforts to preserve and showcase these traditions globally. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pioneering steps towards inclusive development for tribal welfare.

The chief minister outlined recent initiatives, including the distribution of 2.36 lakh mini-kits to tribal farmers and the establishment of 530 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras. These efforts aim to benefit over 1.5 lakh women and train more than 5,000 tribal youths in skill development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)