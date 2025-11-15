Left Menu

BJP Commemorates Tribal Hero Birsa Munda's Legacy in Jharkhand

The BJP's Jharkhand unit honored tribal leader Birsa Munda's 150th birthday with rallies and events across the state. Key figures, including Union ministers and former state leaders, emphasized his legacy while criticizing the current government for corruption. Calls for accountability and fulfillment of election promises were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:46 IST
The BJP's Jharkhand unit commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda with various events and tributes statewide. Union ministers Jual Oram and Sanjay Seth, along with other prominent figures, paid respects at Birsa Munda's birthplace in Ulihatu, Khunti district.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das, alongside Opposition Leader Babulal Marandi and MP Aditya Sahu, honored Munda at a museum in Ranchi dedicated to the tribal leader. BJP supporters held a rally from the museum to Munda's 'Samadhi Sthal' in Ranchi.

Das highlighted the NDA's victory in Bihar, attributing it to effective governance. He urged Jharkhand's chief minister to fulfill electoral promises or face consequences. Oram praised infrastructure improvements in Ulihatu, while criticisms of the current government's corruption were voiced by Seth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

