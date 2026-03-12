Guatemala's Judiciary at a Crossroads: Corruption or Reform?

In a move that could redefine Guatemala's judicial landscape, the opposition-controlled Congress elected new members to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal late Tuesday. This decision has sparked concerns among international observers who warn that corruption networks could compromise the integrity of the judicial overhaul.

The tribunal's appointment comes as President Bernardo Arevalo, a social democrat, seeks to eradicate corruption from the justice system. However, tensions have escalated following controversial additions to the Constitutional Court, the nation's supreme judicial entity, challenging Arevalo's reformative aspirations.

Further complicating the scenario, President Arevalo is set to choose a new attorney general by May, a process fraught with challenges given the alleged corruption shadowing current chief Consuelo Porras. With the judiciary's independence at stake, experts stress the urgency of restoring public trust before the 2027 presidential election.

