Rana Daggubati Advocates Responsible Gaming Amid Betting Probe

Actor Rana Daggubati emphasizes responsible communication about gaming amid his involvement in a betting investigation. Alongside other celebrities, he's scrutinized for promoting betting apps. Actor Vijay Deverakonda clarifies his legal endorsements, and Prakash Raj reflects on a past gaming app contract. Meanwhile, Daggubati announces a film adaptation starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:49 IST
Rana Daggubati (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rana Daggubati is urging the gaming industry to adopt responsible communication strategies for sharing the "right message" about gaming and its apps. This appeal comes as Daggubati faces scrutiny in a high-profile investigation focusing on illegal betting activities. He remained resolute after his interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), expressing his commitment to helping convey the correct message about the industry, while legal proceedings continue.

This controversy dates back to early this year when the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) targeting 25 celebrities, including Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi. These individuals had allegedly used their social media presence to promote illegal betting and gambling platforms, prompting the FIR at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad, spurred by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

In response, Vijay Deverakonda's team issued a statement affirming his legal association with a company for skill-based games, emphasizing compliance with regional laws. Similarly, Prakash Raj openly discussed his involvement with a gaming app in a video, noting his decision to halt participation after a year due to personal misgivings. Concurrently, Rana Daggubati's company, Spirit Media, revealed plans for a Hindi film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel 'Last Man in Tower', featuring Manoj Bajpayee, with Ben Rekhi set to direct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

