The Digital Detox Luxury: A New Societal Divide

As excessive digital use raises health concerns, disconnecting becomes a luxury. With emerging digital detox markets, only the privileged few can afford to reduce screen time. Structural dependence on technology calls for collective and political responses, making digital disconnection a shared societal responsibility rather than an exclusive privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • France

As the risks of excessive screen time become more evident, the ability to disconnect from digital devices is turning into a luxury few can afford. Recent statistics reveal a rising desire among French citizens to cut back on digital consumption, sparking concerns across various sectors including civil society and policy-making.

This trend has led to a growing disconnection economy, with influencers showcasing digital detox efforts and tourism sectors offering phone-free retreats. Despite the paradox of using digital platforms to criticize networking, a market for minimalistic, distraction-free technology is emerging, albeit at a high cost, making it accessible only to a select audience.

In response, modest political and citizen initiatives are surfacing, seeking to establish 'disconnection' as a collective right. This marks an essential move towards ensuring that autonomy from technology is not just for the affluent, raising questions about digital dependency's impact on public health, education, and democracy.

