Gulzar’s Stand Preserves the Innocence of 'Jungle Book' Anthem

Veteran lyricist Gulzar's insistence on retaining the playful word 'chaddi' in the popular childhood anthem 'Jungle jungle baat chali hai' was a testament to his creative integrity, as recounted by composer Vishal Bhardwaj at the Dehradun Literature Festival.

During the festival, Bhardwaj shared the backstory of the '90s classic, originally the theme for the Hindi-dubbed 'Jungle Book' animation. Gulzar's mentorship and unwavering decision allowed Bhardwaj to compose the piece at a moment's notice after another composer dropped out.

Despite bureaucratic objections to the word 'chaddi,' Gulzar stood firm, emphasizing the song's essence and nostalgic charm. Bhardwaj also expressed concern about India's limited children's content, pointing to a reliance on foreign media. The festival featured notable figures from various fields, celebrating literature's unifying power.

