Left Menu

Saree Goes Global: A Celebration of Culture and Empowerment at Times Square

Times Square was awash with the vibrant hues of sarees during the 'Saree Goes Global' event, celebrating women's empowerment through cultural heritage. Organized by Uma Global with the Indian Consulate, the event saw participation from diverse countries, highlighting the saree's rich history and community spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:18 IST
Saree Goes Global: A Celebration of Culture and Empowerment at Times Square
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Times Square transformed into a vibrant tapestry of cultural expression as the 'Saree Goes Global' event celebrated women's empowerment through the saree's rich heritage. Organized by Uma Global and the Consulate General of India, the event drew participants from across the globe to honor this iconic garment.

The saree, one of the oldest continuously worn garments, represents India's diverse artistry. Its celebration at Times Square underscores how tradition unites communities across cultures and generations. Pragya Singh from the Indian Consulate emphasized the saree's role in showcasing India's cultural history.

The event underscored the intersection of tradition and modern storytelling, with cultural performances and a 'saree walkathon' symbolizing unity and confidence. Dr. Rita Kakati-Shah, President of Uma Global, highlighted the initiative's success in celebrating women's voices and cross-cultural bonds through this iconic attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India...

 Russia
2
Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

 Global
3
India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025