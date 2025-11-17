Saree Goes Global: A Celebration of Culture and Empowerment at Times Square

Times Square transformed into a vibrant tapestry of cultural expression as the 'Saree Goes Global' event celebrated women's empowerment through the saree's rich heritage. Organized by Uma Global and the Consulate General of India, the event drew participants from across the globe to honor this iconic garment.

The saree, one of the oldest continuously worn garments, represents India's diverse artistry. Its celebration at Times Square underscores how tradition unites communities across cultures and generations. Pragya Singh from the Indian Consulate emphasized the saree's role in showcasing India's cultural history.

The event underscored the intersection of tradition and modern storytelling, with cultural performances and a 'saree walkathon' symbolizing unity and confidence. Dr. Rita Kakati-Shah, President of Uma Global, highlighted the initiative's success in celebrating women's voices and cross-cultural bonds through this iconic attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)