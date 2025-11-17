Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

A tragic bus accident in Madina, Saudi Arabia, has led to the deaths of several Indian Umrah pilgrims. The Indian mission in Jeddah is providing assistance to the victims' families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences and pledged support while visiting Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:06 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina has resulted in multiple fatalities among Indian Umrah pilgrims, according to the Indian mission in Jeddah. The incident has sparked widespread concern and grief.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has expressed his profound shock at the incident. He assured that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are fully mobilized to support the affected Indian nationals and their families.

Minister Jaishankar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the rapid recovery of those injured. His statements underscore the gravity of the situation and the immediate response initiated by Indian diplomatic missions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: The Changing Landscape of International Student Enrollment in the US

Turbulent Times: The Changing Landscape of International Student Enrollment ...

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Russian Missile Attack Wounds Ukrainian City

Tragedy Strikes Again: Russian Missile Attack Wounds Ukrainian City

 Global
3
Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong Financials

Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong F...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pass

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pa...

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025