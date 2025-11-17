Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina has resulted in multiple fatalities among Indian Umrah pilgrims, according to the Indian mission in Jeddah. The incident has sparked widespread concern and grief.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Russia, has expressed his profound shock at the incident. He assured that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are fully mobilized to support the affected Indian nationals and their families.

Minister Jaishankar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the rapid recovery of those injured. His statements underscore the gravity of the situation and the immediate response initiated by Indian diplomatic missions in the region.