Sumeet Vyas Discusses Parenthood and Bold Career Choices

Actor Sumeet Vyas has shared insights into his approach towards work and parenting, emphasizing that he does not deliberately choose projects based on their suitability for young audiences. Known for roles in 'Afwaah', 'Permanent Roommates', and 'Tripling', Vyas admits that while the thought might influence him subconsciously, it does not drive his decisions.

In an interview with ANI, Vyas acknowledged that the majority of his films and series target mature audiences, making them unsuitable for his child for several years. However, he contends that his career lacks bold or experimental choices that might impact younger viewers, including his son, born in 2020.

Vyas, who will appear as the antagonist in the upcoming series 'Ziddi Ishq', emphasizes fostering an open-minded household where diverse stories are accepted. Set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 21, 'Ziddi Ishq' is a tale of love and obsession in Bengal.

