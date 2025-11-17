Left Menu

Sumeet Vyas Discusses Parenthood and Bold Career Choices

Actor Sumeet Vyas reflects on his project choices, revealing that fatherhood hasn't consciously influenced his career decisions. Despite his work not being suitable for his son, Vyas hopes to nurture his child's openness to diverse storytelling, maintaining a relaxed approach to parenting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:19 IST
Sumeet Vyas Discusses Parenthood and Bold Career Choices
Actor Sumeet Vyas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sumeet Vyas has shared insights into his approach towards work and parenting, emphasizing that he does not deliberately choose projects based on their suitability for young audiences. Known for roles in 'Afwaah', 'Permanent Roommates', and 'Tripling', Vyas admits that while the thought might influence him subconsciously, it does not drive his decisions.

In an interview with ANI, Vyas acknowledged that the majority of his films and series target mature audiences, making them unsuitable for his child for several years. However, he contends that his career lacks bold or experimental choices that might impact younger viewers, including his son, born in 2020.

Vyas, who will appear as the antagonist in the upcoming series 'Ziddi Ishq', emphasizes fostering an open-minded household where diverse stories are accepted. Set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 21, 'Ziddi Ishq' is a tale of love and obsession in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
2
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
3
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
4
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025