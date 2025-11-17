Unity in Diversity: Youth Urged to Embrace Patel's Ideals
Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia urged Arunachal Pradesh's youth to adopt Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideals of unity, discipline, and self-reliance. Speaking at the 'Sardar Patel @150 Padyatra', Rebia emphasized the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as a national mindset. The event also highlighted Patel's historical contributions to India's unity.
Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia has called on the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to draw inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy of unity, discipline, and swadeshi. He emphasized that fostering a mindset of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is crucial for the nation's growth.
During the 'Sardar Patel @150 Padyatra', Rebia highlighted Patel's pivotal role as a leader in integrating India and urged young citizens to contribute to nation-building endeavors inspired by Patel's vision.
The padyatra, organized by MY Bharat Itanagar alongside the state government, commemorated Patel's 150th anniversary, drawing participation from volunteers and officials, while also promoting environmental responsibility through a sapling-planting initiative.
