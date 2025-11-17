Bright Outdoor Media Shines with Robust Growth in OOH Advertising
Bright Outdoor Media Limited has announced impressive financial results for the first half of FY2025–26, highlighting significant growth across revenue, profitability, and operational efficiency. The firm's expansion into digital LED billboards and strategic partnerships have reinforced its leadership in the Indian outdoor advertising landscape.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India] – Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a prominent player in India's Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has reported compelling financial performance for the first half of FY2025–26. The company recorded a total revenue of ₹63.31 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.83%.
Notably, Bright's EBITDA grew by 13.80% to ₹14.98 crore, with a net profit of ₹10.08 crore, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 10.23%. The company's robust financial health is underscored by a zero-debt status and strategic alliances in major events, positioning it for sustainable growth.
With more than 50 large-format digital LED billboards in Mumbai and high-profile partnerships, Bright continues to redefine India's OOH advertising sector, offering innovative 360° media solutions that integrate various advertising channels for a comprehensive brand experience.
