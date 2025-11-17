Bright Outdoor Media Shines with Robust Growth in OOH Advertising

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India] – Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a prominent player in India's Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has reported compelling financial performance for the first half of FY2025–26. The company recorded a total revenue of ₹63.31 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.83%.

Notably, Bright's EBITDA grew by 13.80% to ₹14.98 crore, with a net profit of ₹10.08 crore, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 10.23%. The company's robust financial health is underscored by a zero-debt status and strategic alliances in major events, positioning it for sustainable growth.

With more than 50 large-format digital LED billboards in Mumbai and high-profile partnerships, Bright continues to redefine India's OOH advertising sector, offering innovative 360° media solutions that integrate various advertising channels for a comprehensive brand experience.

