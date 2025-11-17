Left Menu

Reliance Retail Introduces Europe's 'essence' to Indian Beauty Market

Reliance Retail has partnered with Germany's cosnova Beauty to bring 'essence,' a leading European cosmetics brand, to India. This exclusive partnership aims to enhance Reliance's beauty portfolio by offering high-quality, affordable makeup products accessible through its extensive omnichannel ecosystem, spanning online and offline platforms.

Updated: 17-11-2025 17:32 IST
  • India

Reliance Retail is set to enhance its beauty business in India by introducing 'essence,' a top European cosmetics brand, through an exclusive collaboration with Germany's cosnova Beauty. This strategic move targets India's growing demand for high-quality, affordable beauty products.

The comprehensive omnichannel presence of Reliance Retail will ensure widespread availability of essence products across multiple platforms. By integrating essence into its portfolio, Reliance Retail bolsters its presence in the country's rapidly expanding beauty market.

Established in Germany in 2002 and now sold in nearly 90 countries, essence's addition solidifies Reliance Retail's commitment to offering a broad range of beauty solutions. This effort aligns with its expansive network of 19,821 stores and digital platforms catering to a vast customer base in India.

