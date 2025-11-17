Reliance Retail Introduces Europe's 'essence' to Indian Beauty Market

Reliance Retail is set to enhance its beauty business in India by introducing 'essence,' a top European cosmetics brand, through an exclusive collaboration with Germany's cosnova Beauty. This strategic move targets India's growing demand for high-quality, affordable beauty products.

The comprehensive omnichannel presence of Reliance Retail will ensure widespread availability of essence products across multiple platforms. By integrating essence into its portfolio, Reliance Retail bolsters its presence in the country's rapidly expanding beauty market.

Established in Germany in 2002 and now sold in nearly 90 countries, essence's addition solidifies Reliance Retail's commitment to offering a broad range of beauty solutions. This effort aligns with its expansive network of 19,821 stores and digital platforms catering to a vast customer base in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)