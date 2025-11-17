Dolly Parton Honored with Oscar for Humanitarian Achievements

Country music legend Dolly Parton has been awarded her first Oscar, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, at the 2025 Governors Awards. The accolade celebrates her extensive contributions to the arts and her remarkable philanthropic efforts, as reported by People.

Accepting the honor via video from her Nashville home, Parton expressed her gratitude and called the recognition a 'blessing of a lifetime.' Reflecting on her upbringing with 12 siblings, she emphasized the importance of sharing and the blessings that come from giving.

Parton, often revered as the 'Queen of Country,' has not only won numerous Grammy Awards but has also made a significant impact through initiatives like the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children. This Oscar complements her enduring legacy in both music and charity.

