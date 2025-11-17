Left Menu

Oberoi Mall Kicks Off Festive Season with Joyful Cake Mixing Event

Oberoi Mall launched the festive season with a cake mixing event in collaboration with The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Held on Children's Day, the gathering attracted families and shoppers who participated in traditional Christmas cake preparations. The event aimed to create a vibrant and engaging community experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:55 IST
Oberoi Mall Kicks Off Festive Season with Joyful Cake Mixing Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oberoi Mall in Mumbai initiated the festive spirit with an energetic cake mixing event in collaboration with The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Timed with Children's Day, the occasion drew families and shoppers eager to partake in the customary Christmas cake preparations.

The event offered a vibrant platform for community engagement, with enthusiastic participation in the fruit and spice mixing ritual. Complementary fun experiences for children heightened the festive excitement.

Tanu Prasad, CEO of Oberoi Realty's mall division, emphasized their commitment to creating dynamic community-focused experiences. Sumeet Suri, from The Westin, noted the joy of uniting guests for a cheerful seasonal onset, setting a positive tone for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strike Hits Punjab Roadways: Workers Demand Better Job Security

Strike Hits Punjab Roadways: Workers Demand Better Job Security

 India
2
Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

 India
3
CNG Supply Set to Resume in Mumbai by Tuesday

CNG Supply Set to Resume in Mumbai by Tuesday

 India
4
AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025