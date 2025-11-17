Oberoi Mall Kicks Off Festive Season with Joyful Cake Mixing Event

Oberoi Mall in Mumbai initiated the festive spirit with an energetic cake mixing event in collaboration with The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Timed with Children's Day, the occasion drew families and shoppers eager to partake in the customary Christmas cake preparations.

The event offered a vibrant platform for community engagement, with enthusiastic participation in the fruit and spice mixing ritual. Complementary fun experiences for children heightened the festive excitement.

Tanu Prasad, CEO of Oberoi Realty's mall division, emphasized their commitment to creating dynamic community-focused experiences. Sumeet Suri, from The Westin, noted the joy of uniting guests for a cheerful seasonal onset, setting a positive tone for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

