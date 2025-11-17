Tiger Shroff Kicks Off 'Maha-Deva' Football Program

Tiger Shroff, Bollywood's action hero, is now a champion for young footballers, named the face of Maharashtra's 'Maha-Deva' initiative. A plan designed to propel rural players into the international arena.

The state, teaming with the School Education and Sports Department and MITRA, signed a five-year agreement making Shroff their brand ambassador as they eye collaboration with football legend Lionel Messi.

The program targets selecting 30 boys and girls through WIFA, focusing on training, educational support, and exposure, while Shroff leads promotional efforts to elevate awareness.