Tiger Shroff Kicks Off 'Maha-Deva' Football Program

The Maharashtra government appoints Bollywood star Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for the 'Maha-Deva' football initiative, aiming to provide rural players international exposure. The agreement, signed with major stakeholders, plans to involve Lionel Messi and train selected youth, enhancing their sports and educational opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:44 IST
Tiger Shroff
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Shroff, Bollywood's action hero, is now a champion for young footballers, named the face of Maharashtra's 'Maha-Deva' initiative. A plan designed to propel rural players into the international arena.

The state, teaming with the School Education and Sports Department and MITRA, signed a five-year agreement making Shroff their brand ambassador as they eye collaboration with football legend Lionel Messi.

The program targets selecting 30 boys and girls through WIFA, focusing on training, educational support, and exposure, while Shroff leads promotional efforts to elevate awareness.

