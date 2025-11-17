Congress Launches National Talent Hunt in Assam Honoring Zubeen Garg

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) officially launched the 'National Talent Hunt' program in Assam, dedicating it to cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The initiative aims to support and enhance the freedom of speech throughout India, according to Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak.

Emphasizing the party's commitment to freedom of expression, Nayak noted that the Talent Hunt in Assam honors Zubeen Garg's ideology of inclusivity, mirroring Rahul Gandhi's vision from the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The program is designed to uphold citizens' democratic right to speak and be heard.

Applications for the Talent Hunt, targeting the discovery of national-level spokespersons, remain open until December 2. Following screenings and interviews, the final selections will take place mid-December. The launch was attended by several prominent Congress figures.

