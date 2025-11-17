Left Menu

Film Financing Scandal: Udaipur Doctor Allegedly Defrauded by Vikram Bhatt

A Udaipur doctor alleges he was swindled out of over Rs 30 crore by film director Vikram Bhatt, who promised significant returns on film investments including a biopic. The police have registered a fraud case against Bhatt, his wife, and others involved in the scheme.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:58 IST
Film Financing Scandal: Udaipur Doctor Allegedly Defrauded by Vikram Bhatt
  • India

In a shocking revelation, a Udaipur-based doctor has accused film director Vikram Bhatt of defrauding him out of a staggering Rs 30 crore, luring him with promises of hefty returns from movie projects.

The doctor, Dr. Ajay Murdia, claims he was introduced to Bhatt through a music group allegedly connected to the Bollywood film industry. He visited a studio in Mumbai, where further discussions with Bhatt about film investments took place.

Dr. Murdia filed a police report naming Bhatt, his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, and other associates, claiming they assured him of handling film production while continually soliciting funds. An investigation by the authorities is now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

