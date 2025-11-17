Hollywood Honors: Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Oscar

A glittering Hollywood gala on Sunday celebrated Tom Cruise's remarkable 45-year career with an honorary Oscar. Director Alejandro Inarritu introduced Cruise, describing his talent as transcending the perilous stunts he is famous for.

Cruise, awarded alongside three other luminaries by the Academy's Board of Governors, has starred in films from 'Risky Business' to the 'Mission: Impossible' series. A vocal advocate for traditional cinema, Cruise reminisced about the awe he felt as a child watching movies in theaters.

Additional honorees included Dolly Parton, recognized for her humanitarian efforts, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas, all lauded for their exceptional contributions. Cruise expressed his ongoing dedication to cinema, emphasizing its impact on his life and art.

(With inputs from agencies.)