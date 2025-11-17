Left Menu

Hollywood Honors: Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Oscar

Tom Cruise was celebrated with an honorary Oscar for his illustrious 45-year career during a Hollywood gala. Known for his iconic roles and daring stunts, Cruise expressed his commitment to supporting cinema. The event also honored Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas for their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:56 IST
Tom Cruise

A glittering Hollywood gala on Sunday celebrated Tom Cruise's remarkable 45-year career with an honorary Oscar. Director Alejandro Inarritu introduced Cruise, describing his talent as transcending the perilous stunts he is famous for.

Cruise, awarded alongside three other luminaries by the Academy's Board of Governors, has starred in films from 'Risky Business' to the 'Mission: Impossible' series. A vocal advocate for traditional cinema, Cruise reminisced about the awe he felt as a child watching movies in theaters.

Additional honorees included Dolly Parton, recognized for her humanitarian efforts, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas, all lauded for their exceptional contributions. Cruise expressed his ongoing dedication to cinema, emphasizing its impact on his life and art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

