Overwhelming Devotion: Massive Influx at Lord Ayyappa Temple

Since the Lord Ayyappa Temple opened for the 'mandala–makaravilakku' season, over 136,000 devotees have completed their pilgrimage. Security measures include 18,000 police personnel deployed across key points. A daily cap of 90,000 pilgrims ensures efficient crowd management, with 70,000 allowed via a virtual queue system.

The Lord Ayyappa Temple has seen an unprecedented influx of pilgrims, with over 136,000 completing their darshan since the hill shrine opened for the 'mandala–makaravilakku' pilgrimage season.

Security arrangements are stringent, with law enforcement deploying 18,000 police personnel to maintain order and safety along key points, as confirmed by ADGP S Sreejith. Currently, 3,500 officers are stationed strategically at Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.

Emphasizing crowd management, authorities have limited daily pilgrim admittance to 90,000—70,000 via a virtual queue and 20,000 through spot bookings. Devotees are instructed to complete their pilgrimage on the same day to minimize potential congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

