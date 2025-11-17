Adam Sandler's Illuminating Chat With Letterman Hits Screens in December

Actor Adam Sandler is set to appear on David Letterman's esteemed show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' for a compelling episode, scheduled to stream on December 1, according to Variety.

In this special episode, the conversation threads through Sandler's evolution from a stand-up comedian to a central figure on 'Saturday Night Live,' ultimately leading to his status as a global cinematic icon. Earlier this year, Sandler starred in the highly successful streaming sequel 'Happy Gilmore 2,' and audiences eagerly anticipate his upcoming role alongside George Clooney and Laura Dern in Noah Baumbach's drama 'Jay Kelly,' premiering on Netflix on December 5.

David Letterman, who has shared a long-standing rapport with Sandler through numerous appearances on his late-night talk show, will bring his familiar dynamic to the program 'My Next Guest,' which has featured 27 episodes across five seasons and three specials. The show's lineup previously included notable personalities such as Barack Obama, Tina Fey, and Robert Downey Jr., as reported by Variety.

The special episode with Sandler was filmed on September 29 at New York University, with a live audience comprising students. The audience was surprised with Sandler's appearance, intensifying the episode's anticipation. (ANI)

