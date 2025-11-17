Left Menu

Protests Lead to Reinstallation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bust in Pune

A bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was removed from a government office in Pune, triggering protests. Although the administration initially planned to relocate it, public pressure led to its reinstallation at the original site. This decision appeased various protesting organizations, reflecting the deep respect for the Maratha king.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from a Pune government office sparked protests on Monday, compelling the administration to reinstall it in its original location. Various organizations opposed the bust's removal, arguing that it was part of a heritage site.

The bust, initially removed due to the office relocation, was taken from the tehsildar's office in Shukrawar Peth. Despite obtaining necessary permissions from the collector's office, the move faced backlash, leading to protests.

Officials clarified that while the office wasn't deemed a heritage structure, sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj's followers were respected. By evening, the administration decided to return the bust to its original spot, addressing the concerns raised by the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

