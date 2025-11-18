Left Menu

Structural Concerns at the Louvre: A Legacy in Jeopardy

The Louvre Museum has closed parts of its structure due to severe architectural deterioration. Recent safety concerns arose after a $102 million jewel heist. The museum has faced criticism for neglecting infrastructure in favor of its art acquisitions and post-pandemic projects.

The Louvre Museum in France has temporarily closed sections of its facility, including a gallery of Greek vases and office areas, due to severe structural deterioration dating back to its 1930s design.

This decision follows a technical report revealing weaknesses in the beams beneath the Sully wing's second floor, necessitating the relocation of 65 museum staff.

The closure highlights long-standing safety issues at the Louvre, exacerbated by a recent $102 million jewel heist, which have raised concerns about the museum's infrastructure priorities.

