Structural Concerns at the Louvre: A Legacy in Jeopardy

The Louvre Museum in France has temporarily closed sections of its facility, including a gallery of Greek vases and office areas, due to severe structural deterioration dating back to its 1930s design.

This decision follows a technical report revealing weaknesses in the beams beneath the Sully wing's second floor, necessitating the relocation of 65 museum staff.

The closure highlights long-standing safety issues at the Louvre, exacerbated by a recent $102 million jewel heist, which have raised concerns about the museum's infrastructure priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)