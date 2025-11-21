Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Paramount, Comcast and Netflix submit bids for Warner Bros Discovery, source says

Warner Bros Discovery has received preliminary buyout bids from rivals Paramount Skydance , Comcast and Netflix, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, kicking off a potential sale of the century-old Hollywood studio.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 05:57 IST
UPDATE 4-Paramount, Comcast and Netflix submit bids for Warner Bros Discovery, source says

Warner Bros Discovery has received preliminary buyout bids from rivals Paramount Skydance , Comcast and Netflix, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, kicking off a potential sale of the century-old Hollywood studio. The bids set the stage for a significant consolidation in the media industry and will determine the future of prized assets like HBO, the Warner Bros film library and the DC Comics universe. Paramount is expected to bid for all of Warner Bros Discovery, including its cable television networks. Paramount's bid is backed by the studio's controlling shareholder, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who is among the world's richest men. The potential combination would enhance Paramount's presence in movie theaters, and strengthen its streaming service by combining HBO Max with Paramount+. Reuters exclusively reported that Warner Bros Discovery's board rejected a mostly cash offer of nearly $24 a share for the company, valuing it at $60 billion, and publicly announced it would evaluate strategic options for the studio. NBCUniversal's corporate parent, Comcast, is interested in Warner Bros' film and television studios and HBO, whose characters, including Superman and Batman, would strengthen its theatrical and streaming business and its theme parks. Netflix is also courting Warner Bros' studio and streaming businesses, aiming to gain access to Warner Bros' extensive film library and established entertainment franchises, such as "Harry Potter" and "Lord of the Rings". Warner Bros Discovery previously announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies, separating its studios and streaming business from its fading cable networks.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Comcast and Paramount Skydance declined to comment. Netflix could not be reached for comment. The New York Times first reported the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia
2
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM M...

 India
3
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

 India
4
Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025