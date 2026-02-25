Left Menu

Healing Fields: How Medicinal Plant Farming Revitalizes Health and Wealth

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the dual benefits of medicinal plant farming, enhancing financial stability for farmers and nurturing soil health. At the National Arogya Fair 2026, she advocated for increased adoption of yoga and preventive health measures. The event promotes sustainable healthcare through Ayush systems, highlighting environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shegaon | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon, President Droupadi Murmu championed the financial and ecological benefits of medicinal plant farming. She underscored its role in boosting farmers' financial conditions and improving soil health.

The President noted the global trend towards yoga for a stress-free lifestyle and emphasized the importance of preventive health measures. She highlighted the necessity for regular exercise, proper diet, and a balanced lifestyle to maintain good health.

Murmu also addressed environmental concerns, pointing out the destruction of forests and medicinal plants due to deforestation and fire. She called for collective efforts to revive medicinal plant cultivation, stressing that everyone's involvement is crucial. The event is a platform for promoting accessible healthcare through the Ayush system.

