Healing Fields: How Medicinal Plant Farming Revitalizes Health and Wealth
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the dual benefits of medicinal plant farming, enhancing financial stability for farmers and nurturing soil health. At the National Arogya Fair 2026, she advocated for increased adoption of yoga and preventive health measures. The event promotes sustainable healthcare through Ayush systems, highlighting environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
At the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon, President Droupadi Murmu championed the financial and ecological benefits of medicinal plant farming. She underscored its role in boosting farmers' financial conditions and improving soil health.
The President noted the global trend towards yoga for a stress-free lifestyle and emphasized the importance of preventive health measures. She highlighted the necessity for regular exercise, proper diet, and a balanced lifestyle to maintain good health.
Murmu also addressed environmental concerns, pointing out the destruction of forests and medicinal plants due to deforestation and fire. She called for collective efforts to revive medicinal plant cultivation, stressing that everyone's involvement is crucial. The event is a platform for promoting accessible healthcare through the Ayush system.
ALSO READ
People all over world adopting yoga for stress-free and healthy lifestyle: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.
Regular exercise, appropriate diet and balanced lifestyle important for maintaining health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashta.
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.
President Murmu to inaugurate National Arogya Fair 2026 in Maharashtra's Buldhana
Life Health Foods India Pvt Ltd Launches High Protein Plant-Based Beverage Range to Support Active, Balanced Lifestyles