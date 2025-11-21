The Weeknd's 'After Hours 'Til Dawn' Tour grosses over USD 1 billion, Live Nation says

The Weeknd's After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour has officially crossed the USD 1 billion mark, according to Live Nation.

The lengthy tour, which launched in Philadelphia in July 2022 and runs through September 2026, has officially grossed USD 1.004 billion with approximately 7.55 million tickets sold across 153 tour dates, the live entertainment company said Thursday.

Live Nation's data is pulled from pre-sales and ticket sales reports as well as VIP and platinum sales reports, collected from March 4, 2022 through November 14, 2025. The tour, which spans North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, ends on September 6, 2026 at Estadio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal. "The Weeknd continues to redefine what it means to be a global touring artist,'' said Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation's president of touring, in a statement. ''Crossing the billion-dollar mark is a testament to his staying power and the incredible demand for his live show. Year after year, he sells out stadiums around the world, and the After Hours 'Til Dawn' Tour now stands as one of the biggest of all time — a true reflection of his artistry and impact." It has been a journey for the bestselling artist named Abel Tesfaye. On the last night of his 2022 tour dates, The Weeknd emerged onstage at Los Angeles' famed SoFi Stadium and the unthinkable happened. His voice cracked, and then it was gone. He had to cancel the show shortly after it began.

A few makeup concerts were scheduled, and he was fine — but it was a story attendees and The Weeknd fans had only committed to memory. That is, until earlier this year, when he chronicled the journey in an album and the fictionalised film, both titled "Hurry Up Tomorrow". The Weeknd made a triumphant return to SoFi this summer for a four-night run.

"Very few artists reach this level of global touring success," said CAA's head of global touring, Darryl Eaton. "It's truly rarefied air, and being part of the team supporting Abel's ascent to this milestone is one of the proudest moments of my career." Tours grossing over a billion dollars is a new phenomenon. In 2023, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts. Not only was her landmark Eras Tour the No. 1 tour both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping USD 1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.

Then she broke her own record.

In December 2024, Pollstar announced Taylor Swift's Eras Tour brought in USD 2.2 billion across its nearly two-year run, extending its lead as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

In September, Pollstar reported that cumulative grosses from Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" tour reached USD 1.39 billion. It also launched in 2022 and ran through 2025.

