Delhi Declares November 25 as Public Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Shaheedi Diwas

The Delhi government has declared November 25 as a public holiday in honor of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's announcement on Saturday.

Making the announcement via a post on X, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the enduring significance of Guru Sahib's message, emphasizing its inspiration in courage, compassion, and freedom of faith for people today.

The chief minister extended an invitation to people across Delhi and the nation to partake in the three-day commemoration event, scheduled to be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.

