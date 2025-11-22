Delhi Declares November 25 as Public Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Shaheedi Diwas
The Delhi government announced November 25 as a public holiday to honor the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized his enduring message of courage and freedom of faith. A grand event will be held at Red Fort from November 23 to 25.
The Delhi government has declared November 25 as a public holiday in honor of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's announcement on Saturday.
Making the announcement via a post on X, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the enduring significance of Guru Sahib's message, emphasizing its inspiration in courage, compassion, and freedom of faith for people today.
The chief minister extended an invitation to people across Delhi and the nation to partake in the three-day commemoration event, scheduled to be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.
