Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates the Centennial Legacy of JB Patnaik

Odisha is set to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister JB Patnaik with year-long programmes. Political leaders from various parties will participate, highlighting Patnaik's contributions to the state's development. Calls have been made to honor him with stadium renaming and statue installation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:53 IST
Odisha Celebrates the Centennial Legacy of JB Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Odisha will honor the legacy of its former Chief Minister JB Patnaik with a series of year-long celebrations marking his 100th birth anniversary, announced a special committee including both Congress and BJD members.

JB Patnaik, who served as Odisha's Chief Minister twice and was also the Union tourism minister and Assam's governor, played a crucial role in the state's comprehensive development despite economic challenges. His centennial celebration aims to educate the youth and involve political stakeholders across parties.

Congress leader Jaydev Jena has urged for the renaming of the Kalinga Stadium after Patnaik, highlighting his part in its creation, alongside a proposal for his statue in a notable location. The events commence on January 3, ensuring a broad participation beyond political affiliations.

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025