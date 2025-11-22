Odisha Celebrates the Centennial Legacy of JB Patnaik

The state of Odisha will honor the legacy of its former Chief Minister JB Patnaik with a series of year-long celebrations marking his 100th birth anniversary, announced a special committee including both Congress and BJD members.

JB Patnaik, who served as Odisha's Chief Minister twice and was also the Union tourism minister and Assam's governor, played a crucial role in the state's comprehensive development despite economic challenges. His centennial celebration aims to educate the youth and involve political stakeholders across parties.

Congress leader Jaydev Jena has urged for the renaming of the Kalinga Stadium after Patnaik, highlighting his part in its creation, alongside a proposal for his statue in a notable location. The events commence on January 3, ensuring a broad participation beyond political affiliations.