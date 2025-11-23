In a significant loss to the fashion world, renowned Irish designer Paul Costelloe, famous for his work with Princess Diana, has passed away at the age of 80. He was a cherished figure at London Fashion Week for the past four decades, establishing a lasting legacy in the industry.

Warner Bros Discovery's prospective buyers, including Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix, are navigating complex political and regulatory challenges. Each company's bid is under scrutiny for possible market share implications and potential commentary from U.S. leadership.

Susan Powter, famous in the 1990s for her motivational catchphrase 'Stop the Insanity!', is set to return to the spotlight through a new documentary. The film seeks to recount her financial turmoil, the lawsuits she faced, and her re-emergence as a figure of empowerment and resilience.

