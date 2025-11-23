Left Menu

A Week in Entertainment: Farewells, Comebacks, and Controversies

This week's entertainment news includes the passing of Princess Diana's designer Paul Costelloe, bids for Warner Bros Discovery amidst political risks, Susan Powter's documentary comeback, canceled concerts in China due to tensions with Japan, Eurovision voting rule changes, and Meghan Trainor's new single on cyberbullying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:28 IST
A Week in Entertainment: Farewells, Comebacks, and Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant loss to the fashion world, renowned Irish designer Paul Costelloe, famous for his work with Princess Diana, has passed away at the age of 80. He was a cherished figure at London Fashion Week for the past four decades, establishing a lasting legacy in the industry.

Warner Bros Discovery's prospective buyers, including Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix, are navigating complex political and regulatory challenges. Each company's bid is under scrutiny for possible market share implications and potential commentary from U.S. leadership.

Susan Powter, famous in the 1990s for her motivational catchphrase 'Stop the Insanity!', is set to return to the spotlight through a new documentary. The film seeks to recount her financial turmoil, the lawsuits she faced, and her re-emergence as a figure of empowerment and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025