Legacy of Hope: Sathya Sai Baba's Timeless Teachings Resonate Globally

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the enduring impact of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings on love, service, and morality. The spiritual leader's legacy is upheld through initiatives in education, health, and social welfare, continuing to transform lives across the globe amidst modern challenges of uncertainty and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:43 IST
Sathya Sai Baba
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the profound influence of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and teachings, which continue to inspire millions worldwide. The spiritual guru's messages of love and service are becoming increasingly pertinent in today's uncertain and conflict-ridden global climate.

Speaking at Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary celebrations, Radhakrishnan reiterated Baba's core principles: love all, serve all, help ever, hurt never. These lessons have shaped numerous initiatives and impacted countless lives, transcending barriers of caste, religion, and nationality. Sai Baba's work remains a testament to genuine spirituality, intertwined with everyday life through compassion and service.

Baba's legacy persists through his central trust, fostering transformations in health care, education, and social welfare throughout India. Noteworthy projects include free education at Sathya Sai Baba University and mobile health services for remote areas. His role in renovating the Telugu Ganga project highlights Baba's enduring influence, cementing harmonious ties between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

