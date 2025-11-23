Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Hero: The Final Salute to JCO Sajeesh K

The funeral of JCO Sajeesh K, who died during a mission in Jammu and Kashmir, was held with full military honours. Leading a search party, he fell into a gorge and died on the spot. The ceremony included a gun salute, and many attended to pay their last respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:54 IST
The solemn funeral of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Sajeesh K took place on Sunday with full military honours following his tragic death in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

JCO Sajeesh K tragically lost his life after slipping into a deep gorge while leading a search operation in the challenging terrain of Behramgalla. His body was returned to his hometown on Saturday.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of many, including P K Kunhalikutty, as the community paid tribute with a gun salute. His remains were respectfully cremated by his sons.

