Honoring a Fallen Hero: The Final Salute to JCO Sajeesh K

The solemn funeral of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Sajeesh K took place on Sunday with full military honours following his tragic death in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

JCO Sajeesh K tragically lost his life after slipping into a deep gorge while leading a search operation in the challenging terrain of Behramgalla. His body was returned to his hometown on Saturday.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of many, including P K Kunhalikutty, as the community paid tribute with a gun salute. His remains were respectfully cremated by his sons.