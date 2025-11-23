Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Beloved Bengali Cinematographer Vicky: A Community in Mourning

Soumyadeep Guin, a renowned Bengali cinematographer known as Vicky, was found dead at his home in south Kolkata. At 40, his untimely demise is being investigated as a possible suicide, amid reports of professional dissatisfaction and depression. Guin is survived by his wife and daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:59 IST
Tragic Demise of Beloved Bengali Cinematographer Vicky: A Community in Mourning
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry mourns the tragic death of acclaimed Bengali cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin, affectionately known as Vicky, who was found hanging in his Kolkata home on Sunday.

At 40, Guin's demise has left a void in Bengali cinema. An investigation has been launched, with suicide being considered a potential cause by authorities. Guin's family discovered his body around noon.

Reports suggest Guin faced professional challenges leading to depression. Colleagues director Raja Chanda and cinematographer-director Premendra Bikash Chaki mourn his loss. Guin leaves behind his wife and young daughter.

TRENDING

1
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
2
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
3
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
4
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025