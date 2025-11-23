Tragic Demise of Beloved Bengali Cinematographer Vicky: A Community in Mourning
Soumyadeep Guin, a renowned Bengali cinematographer known as Vicky, was found dead at his home in south Kolkata. At 40, his untimely demise is being investigated as a possible suicide, amid reports of professional dissatisfaction and depression. Guin is survived by his wife and daughter.
The film industry mourns the tragic death of acclaimed Bengali cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin, affectionately known as Vicky, who was found hanging in his Kolkata home on Sunday.
At 40, Guin's demise has left a void in Bengali cinema. An investigation has been launched, with suicide being considered a potential cause by authorities. Guin's family discovered his body around noon.
Reports suggest Guin faced professional challenges leading to depression. Colleagues director Raja Chanda and cinematographer-director Premendra Bikash Chaki mourn his loss. Guin leaves behind his wife and young daughter.
