Rio Pride Parade: Celebration Amidst Bolsonaro's Controversy
The annual Pride parade in Rio was vibrant with revellers celebrating the arrest of Jair Bolsonaro, known for his anti-LGBTQ+ stance. This year's event marked 30 years since the first Pride march in Brazil. Despite progress, violence against LGBTQ+ individuals continues in the country.
Thousands of revellers took to the Copacabana boardwalk in Rio de Janeiro for the annual Pride parade, celebrating the preemptive jailing of former president Jair Bolsonaro, notorious for his homophobic comments.
Amid the march, demonstrators enthusiastically chanted for Bolsonaro's imprisonment, drawing cheers from the rainbow-clad LGBTQ+ community members he frequently targeted. Emy Mateus Santos, showcasing Brazilian flag colours, celebrated the moment as a triumph against hate.
Despite improvements, violence persists against Brazil's LGBTQ+ community. Activists equate Bolsonaro's rhetoric to inciting violence, underscoring the continued relevance of Pride marches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
