Farewell to a Bollywood Icon: Dharmendra Leaves a Legacy

The Bollywood fraternity is mourning the loss of Dharmendra, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, who passed away at age 89. Known as the 'original He-Man' of the film world, his career spanning 65 years saw him star in over 300 films.

His demise has left a significant void in the industry, and tributes from actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar poured in. They remembered him for not just his on-screen personas but his warmth and generosity off-screen.

Dharmendra's contributions to cinema, with classics like 'Sholay' and 'Satyakam,' are celebrated, ensuring his legacy lives on through his films. His family, including wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and his children, survive him.

