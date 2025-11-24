Left Menu

Farewell to a Bollywood Icon: Dharmendra Leaves a Legacy

Bollywood mourns the passing of Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema. Spanning a six-decade career with over 300 films, he was lauded for his versatility and charisma. Messages from stars reflect the profound impact he had on the film industry and the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:31 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood fraternity is mourning the loss of Dharmendra, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, who passed away at age 89. Known as the 'original He-Man' of the film world, his career spanning 65 years saw him star in over 300 films.

His demise has left a significant void in the industry, and tributes from actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar poured in. They remembered him for not just his on-screen personas but his warmth and generosity off-screen.

Dharmendra's contributions to cinema, with classics like 'Sholay' and 'Satyakam,' are celebrated, ensuring his legacy lives on through his films. His family, including wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and his children, survive him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

