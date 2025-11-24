A Tribute to Bollywood's Legendary He-Man: Dharmendra

On Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condolences on the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, acknowledging the actor's enduring legacy that continues to inspire many in the art of cinema. Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away in Mumbai, as confirmed by local authorities.

Majhi remarked on Dharmendra's captivating performances and charismatic presence, extending heartfelt condolences to the actor's family, friends, and admirers. 'His contributions will forever inspire future generations,' Majhi noted in his message posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo also paid tribute, noting that Dharmendra's death signifies the end of an illustrious era. Celebrated as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra's legacy, spanning over six decades, has defined the golden age of Indian cinema, touching the hearts of millions and leaving an indelible mark on cinema history.

(With inputs from agencies.)