Indian Cinema Mourns an Icon: Dharmendra's Legacy Remembered

BJP president J P Nadda expressed his condolences following the death of iconic actor Dharmendra at 89, acknowledging his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Known for classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', Dharmendra's impactful performances made him a legend in the industry. Family sources have not confirmed his death.

Updated: 24-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:45 IST
BJP president J P Nadda expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra, terming it an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world.

The film legend, who appeared in 300 films over a 65-year career, passed away at 89 in Mumbai, though family sources have yet to confirm his death.

Remembered for his simplicity and impactful performances, Dharmendra left a lasting impression on three generations of cinema lovers. His contributions to Indian cinema have been deeply acknowledged by BJP leaders, emphasizing his role as a former BJP MP.

