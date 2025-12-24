TEPCO Set to Restart World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) plans to breathe new life into its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, as it prepares to restart the first unit on January 20. TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa announced this development to reporters, emphasizing the significance of this move.

This decision follows the Niigata prefecture assembly's approval of a partial restart, a crucial nod for the region that hosts the world's largest nuclear power plant. The last operational activity by TEPCO was before the tragic events at the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.

The restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant marks a critical moment for TEPCO as it seeks to navigate the complex energy landscape while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. The restart could serve as a significant step for Japan's nuclear energy ambitions.

