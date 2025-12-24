Left Menu

TEPCO Set to Restart World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co is preparing to restart the first unit of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the largest in the world, on January 20. The Niigata Prefecture assembly approved a partial restart, marking TEPCO's first since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:38 IST
TEPCO Set to Restart World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) plans to breathe new life into its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, as it prepares to restart the first unit on January 20. TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa announced this development to reporters, emphasizing the significance of this move.

This decision follows the Niigata prefecture assembly's approval of a partial restart, a crucial nod for the region that hosts the world's largest nuclear power plant. The last operational activity by TEPCO was before the tragic events at the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.

The restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant marks a critical moment for TEPCO as it seeks to navigate the complex energy landscape while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. The restart could serve as a significant step for Japan's nuclear energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025