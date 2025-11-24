Left Menu

Bollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Actor Dharmendra

Bollywood's luminaries gathered at Pawan Hans crematorium to pay tribute to Dharmendra, the iconic 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, who passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday. The presence of stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan underscored his impact and the void his passing leaves in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:51 IST
Dharmendra (Image source: X/SDhawan25). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry united in grief as they gathered at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium to bid farewell to legendary actor Dharmendra. Known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', his passing drew notable industry figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Salman Khan to his final rites on Monday.

Other industry stalwarts including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended to honor Dharmendra's memory. Filmmaker Karan Johar earlier confirmed the news on social media, expressing profound loss ahead of Dharmendra's upcoming 90th birthday on December 8.

Karan's heartfelt tribute on Instagram highlighted Dharmendra's unparalleled legacy in cinema, both as a bona fide legend and a cherished human being. The actor, survived by two wives and six children, leaves behind a legacy that has indelibly marked the pages of Indian cinema history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

