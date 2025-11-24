Cinema Mourns the Loss of Legendary Dharmendra

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, terming it an 'irreparable loss' to the film industry.

Dharmendra, a celebrated icon of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to Dharmendra's family, highlighting his contribution to the industry with over 300 films.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra, known for classics like 'Sholay' and 'Satyakam', also had a political stint as a BJP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Bikaner. His passing is indeed a moment of great sorrow for his family and innumerable admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)