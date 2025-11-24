Empowering Innovation: SPJIMR's WISE Tech India Pitchathon 2025 Grand Finale

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) wrapped up its WISE Tech India Pitchathon 2025 with a dynamic Grand Finale held on November 14 at its Mumbai campus. This year-long event culminated in showcasing innovative solutions from startups across 16 editions and 12 cities.

With over 700 applications, 35 standout startups progressed to the national round in Mumbai, where the top innovators pitched purpose-driven solutions. Emphasizing a sustainable vision, Sunil Bhatia and Ashish Fafadia shared insights on creating enduring ventures and the importance of customer value.

The winners, Pamawel, DentAtHome, and Glovatrix, were awarded ₹6 lakh in cash prizes and tech credits. SPJIMR's commitment to fostering responsible and inclusive innovation was underscored through the innovation and peer-learning forums, reinforcing India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)