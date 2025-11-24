Left Menu

Farewell to a Cinema Legend: Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy

Veteran actor Dharmendra, born as Dharam Singh Deol and celebrated for his versatility in Indian cinema, has passed away in Mumbai. With a career spanning six decades and over 300 films, Dharmendra was known for his roles in classics like 'Sholay'. He is survived by his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:51 IST
Farewell to a Cinema Legend: Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

In his message posted on 'X', the Chief Minister described Dharmendra as a 'charm, humility & larger-than-life persona that touched millions'.

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career in Indian cinema. Renowned for his versatility in action, romance, and comedy, Dharmendra's iconic films like 'Sholay' have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Dharmendra's legacy continues through his enduring films and his family, including wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and his children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

