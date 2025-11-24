Farewell to a Cinema Legend: Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

In his message posted on 'X', the Chief Minister described Dharmendra as a 'charm, humility & larger-than-life persona that touched millions'.

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career in Indian cinema. Renowned for his versatility in action, romance, and comedy, Dharmendra's iconic films like 'Sholay' have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Dharmendra's legacy continues through his enduring films and his family, including wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and his children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana.

(With inputs from agencies.)