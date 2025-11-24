Koshala Literature Festival 2025 Celebrates Lucknow's Creative Spirit

The Koshala Literature Festival (KLF) is set to return to Lucknow from November 27 to 30, aiming to bring together leading writers, performers, and cultural voices for a celebration of literature and arts. This four-day cultural event will be held at UP Darshan Park.

The festival pays tribute to Lucknow's recent global recognition by UNESCO as a 'Creative City of Gastronomy', while honoring the city's rich intellectual, poetic, and artistic traditions. Prashant Singh, the founder of KLF, emphasizes the diverse cultural legacy that Lucknow cherishes in language, food, music, and art.

Sessions during the festival will delve into varied themes such as mythology, women's narratives, and social change. International cultural collaborations will be featured, and the introduction of the 'Sahir Ludhianvi Award' will highlight poetic excellence. Live performances will enhance the evenings, celebrating both history and modernity in spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)