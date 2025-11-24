Astrology Meets Beauty: The Rising Trend of Zodiac Nail Polishes
True Colors launches the Zodiac Nail Polish Collection with 65+ shades, blending astrology with beauty trends. From fiery reds for Leos to serene blues for Cancers, the collection offers unique textures and styles reflecting various zodiac personalities. It's a cosmic beauty trend redefining traditional manicures.
New Delhi [India], November 24: The True Colors Zodiac Nail Polish Collection is revolutionizing the beauty sector by intertwining astrology with vibrant nail polish shades. With over 65 colors and innovative textures, this collection suggests that stars could now be part of your styling routine.
Astrology, traditionally known for predictions, is now shaping fashion statements. True Colors has capitalized on this trend by offering nail polish shades tailored for every zodiac sign, suggesting cosmic alignment right at your fingertips.
From the fiery reds for Leos to the serene blues for Cancers, each zodiac sign is represented in this collection, allowing individuals to express their personality through their manicures. High-quality shades such as Pink for Aries and Scorpio, or yellow for Sagittarius and Pisces, capture the essence of each sign, making nail art a personal and spiritual statement.
