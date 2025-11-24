Empowering Women's Products in Telangana through Amazon

In a bold move to empower female entrepreneurs, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state's engagement with e-commerce titan Amazon to introduce products crafted by local women to global markets. This initiative seeks to boost economic opportunities for women in the region.

At a rally following the launch of a centralised mid-day meal kitchen managed by the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Kodangal, Reddy shared ambitious plans to develop the CM's assembly constituency into an educational powerhouse within 16 months, a vision aimed at transforming regional educational prospects.

Further demonstrating the government's commitment to development and empowerment, solar power plant allotments and leased buses for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have been introduced. Additionally, there are ongoing plans to enhance connectivity by introducing railways to Kodangal, augmenting accessibility and growth potential.

