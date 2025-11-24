Left Menu

Dharmendra: A Journey From Admirer to Icon in Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, a legendary Indian actor, shared a memorable story from his early days of visiting Bombay to meet his idol, Dilip Kumar. Despite an unplanned intrusion, the encounter led to a cherished friendship. Dharmendra's journey in cinema spanned 65 years and over 300 films, becoming an icon in Indian film history.

Updated: 24-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:18 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmendra, a revered figure in Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over six decades and 300 films. His early days were marked by an audacious visit to his idol, Dilip Kumar's home, a tale recounted in vivid detail by the actor himself.

The story, chronicled in Dilip Kumar's autobiography 'The Substance and the Shadow,' tells of a young Dharmendra who, in 1952, traveled from Ludhiana to Bombay purely to meet his cinematic hero. The unexpected visit to Kumar's bedroom, driven by an intense admiration, ended hastily as a startled Kumar woke to find a stranger at his door.

This early encounter did not hinder Dharmendra's rise in the film industry. After winning the Filmfare talent contest a few years later, he reunited with Kumar, who welcomed him warmly into the film fraternity. This storied friendship was cherished throughout Dharmendra's life, with Kumar's photograph taking a proud place among his family photos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

