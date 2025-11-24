Celebrating the Legacy of Dharmendra: Cinema's Original He-Man

Veteran actor Dharmendra, revered for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89. With a career spanning 65 years and over 300 films, Dharmendra was renowned for his versatile performances in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Anupama'.

Widely known as the 'original He-Man', he inspired generations and was celebrated for his warmth and humility. Celebrities across the Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar, shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting his impact on cinema and personal kindness.

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab, Dharmendra's legacy extends beyond the screen, living on through his remarkable filmography and the fond memories shared by his colleagues and fans. He is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and his children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol.

(With inputs from agencies.)